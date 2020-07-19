Trump Says He Will Sign Imaginary Healthcare Plan In 2 Weeks

Trump claimed that he is going to sign a comprehensive healthcare plan in two weeks because the Supreme Court said he could.

WALLACE: But you’ve been in office three and a half years, you don’t have a plan.

TRUMP: Well, we haven’t had. Excuse me. You heard me yesterday. We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do. So we’re going to solve — we’re going to sign an immigration plan, a health care plan, and various other plans. And nobody will have done what I’m doing in the next four weeks. The Supreme Court gave the President of the United States powers that nobody thought the President had, by approving, by doing what they did — their decision on DACA. And DACA’s going to be taken care of also. But we’re getting rid of it because we’re going to replace it with something much better. What we got rid of already, which was most of Obamacare, the individual mandate. And that I’ve already won on. And we won also on the Supreme Court. But the decision by the Supreme Court on DACA allows me to do things on immigration, on health care, on other things that we’ve never done before. And you’re going to find it to be a very exciting two weeks.

The Supreme Court decision on DACA doesn’t allow him to change the healthcare system in the country without legislation from Congress. What Trump is doing is supporting a lawsuit that would gut the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic and a recession.

Trump demonstrated once again that he still doesn’t know the difference between executive orders and laws. The President does not make laws or pass laws.

Donald Trump is making things up to fool voters into supporting him in November.

Trump has no plan, and just like infrastructure week, Trump’s healthcare bill is never happening.

