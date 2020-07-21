Another Trump Supporter Bites The Dust As Ohio House Speaker Arrested For Bribery

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who is also a delegate to Donald Trump’s convention, was arrested in a $60 million federal bribery investigation.

The AP reported:



Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery probe, a person briefed on the investigation confirmed.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers’ office would not discuss details of the case, which it planned to outline at a briefing later Tuesday.

Also arrested were Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, longtime Statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus, the person told The Associated Press. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case. A sixth person was also sought, the person said.

Trump calls Democrats corrupt, yet it always seems to be members of his party and his supporters who are being arrested. Trump didn’t invent political corruption, but as he has remade the Republican Party in his own image, corruption has become more prevalent and mainstream in the former Grand Old Party.

Trump supporters have invented an imaginary “deep state” conspiracy theory to avoid dealing with the criminality of those who they support, but the reality is clear, instead of draining the swamp, Trump has created a culture of corruption that has swallowed the Republican Party.

