Texas GOP Congressman Calls Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell Comments “Unacceptably Obtuse”

Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) criticized President Donald Trump for wishing alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell “well,” calling the president’s comment “unacceptably obtuse.”

Roy issued his criticisms earlier this morning.

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote on Twitter. “She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”

The president courted controversy during yesterday’s coronavirus briefing when he offered words of support for Maxwell, who was arrested earlier this month on charges that she procured underage girls for Epstein, who died in prison last year, to sexually abuse.

“I don’t know. I haven’t been following it too much I just wish her well I’ve met her numerous times over the years especially since I lived in Palm Beach I guess they lived in Palm,” Trump said at the time. “I wish her well. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don’t know. Not aware of it.”

Earlier today, Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera received criticism for praising the president’s comments about Maxwell.

“With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago,” he wrote. “She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

