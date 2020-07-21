Trump Shows More Sympathy For Ghislaine Maxwell Than Virus Victims At Briefing

Trump offered warm words of support to Jeffrey Epstein sex crime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell during what was supposed to be a coronavirus briefing.

Trump said, “I don’t know. I haven’t been following it too much I just wish her well I’ve met her numerous times over the years especially since I lived in Palm Beach I guess they lived in Palm. I wish her well. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don’t know. Not aware of it.”

Video:

You may ask yourself how could Trump set himself on fire and make his sham virus briefing worse? By offering words of support to Ghislaine Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/xIlstzOCui — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 21, 2020

Trump spent one sentence talking about coronavirus victims at the beginning of his press briefing, but he felt compelled to give an entire answer of support to Ghislaine Maxwell, who acquired underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to rape.

The entire press briefing was a disaster. If this is supposed to revive Trump’s poll numbers, Republicans are doomed.

Trump will always sympathize with the rich criminal over the person dying from a pandemic that he mismanaged and unleashed upon the country.

Donald Trump isn’t losing the election because he hasn’t held enough propagandistic coronavirus briefings. Trump is losing because he shows more sympathy for Ghislaine Maxwell than the struggles of the American people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook