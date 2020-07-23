Trump Joins Attacks on Liz Cheney as House Republicans Try to Oust Her

Donald Trump became the latest and most high profile Republican to attack Liz Cheney on Thursday. Several prominent members of the GOP have taken aim at her in recent days.

Cheney is chair of the House Republican Conference but some who consider her to be insufficiently pro-Trump have been seeking her ouster. Trump joined in this morning.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump tweeted.

“I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

This is a thinly veiled reference to Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Serving during the Bush administration, Cheney is widely viewed as playing a major role in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Conservatives in the House are gunning for Cheney and some have called for her resignation. She’s so far refused to engage very much in public but the President’s criticism may make her position untenable.

Republican Senator Rand Paul attacked her on Wednesday.

“I mean she tries to sabotage everything he tries to do in foreign policy, so I don’t know whether she’s a good advocate for the President or not,” he said.

