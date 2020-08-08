Opinion: Trump sanctioning China for abusing protestors is the height of hypocrisy

Advertisements

Even while dirty Don Trump is being condemned for abusing American citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest, he levied sanctions on China for abusing its citizens for protesting civil rights abuses.

For the second time in less than two months Trump defined for the whole world what hypocrisy means. Most people have experienced first hand exactly what hypocrisy entails, but for the uniformed the dictionary definition is:

“Hypocrisy is the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another. In moral psychology, it is the failure to follow one’s own expressed moral rules and principles.”

Another definition states that a hypocrite:

“Feigns to be what one is not or to believe what one does not : behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel; especially : the false assumption of an appearance of virtue or religion.”

Of course most Americans, and citizens of the world for that matter, comprehend that Trump has exhibited no “appearance of virtue or religion,” but there will likely never be a more apt example of rank hypocrisy than aspiring dictator Trump “punishing” members of a sovereign foreign nation for doing precisely what he is responsible for with veritable impunity – because Republican boot-lickers are terrified of standing up to their tyrannical leader.

After sending in unidentifiable thugs to beat, gas, and kidnap peaceful American protestors in Portland Oregon, and gassing other peaceful American protestors in Washington D.C. for an obscene “photo-op,” Trump is punishing China for “cracking down” on peaceful protestors in Hong Kong. Besides the flagrant and typical Trump hypocrisy, there is another point to this rant that makes Trump’s actions even worse.

First, it is glaringly apparent that Trump’s actions are to demonstrate to his ignorant sycophants that he is standing strong against China. However much Trump’s actions are nothing more than a campaign ploy, there is the inconvenient truth that Hong Kong is not a sovereign nation and hasn’t been since 1997 when England handed over control of its former colony and returned it to China.

Add to that, China did, in fact, use its authority to announce, and then enact, its typical anti-demonstration law according to the same Chinese law governing the mainland. Although it is an affront to democratic ideals, China rightfully exercised its purview over Hong Kong despite Trump’s assertion that there are two separate governments in play.

Contrast that fact with what Trump has done in America, and likely will repeat, to demonstrate to his cult that he is a strongman in a nation where citizens enjoy a First Amendment guarantee to peaceably protest for whatever reason suits their fancy. Despite the 231 year-old “law of the land” guaranteeing Americans’ right to assemble and protest, Trump took it upon himself to send armed thugs to use chemical weapons, “non-lethal” weapons, and engage in extrajudicial apprehension and detainment of American citizens.

If America was not ruled by a tyrannical thug with a criminal cohort running the Justice Department, there would have been harsh sanctions imposed on Trump. But the top law enforcement officer in America conducted himself like a punk-ass thug and supported Trump’s actions.

Trump’s Secretary of State, teabagger Mike Pompeo, stated that Trump had to act to defend Chinese’ citizens “democratic right to dissent and protest” without facing any repercussions. Pompeo never complained about Trump sending Brownshirts to attack American citizens exercising their constitutionally-guaranteed “democratic right to dissent and protest” against institutionalized oppression of people of color, including extrajudicial killings at the hands of law enforcement. Where was Pompeo’s outrage when his tyrannical boss sent federal law enforcement, and the military, to oppress Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest?

As if levying sanctions on China for doing exactly what Trump did to peaceful American protestors was not bad enough, last month he imposed sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses against the largely Muslim Uighur ethnic minority in the Xinjiang region. And yet in June Trump “approved” of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s atrocious abuse of human rights in building “concentration camps” for the Uighur people; Trump said it was “exactly the right thing to do” according to former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

If Trump changed his mind and suddenly gives a damn about indigenous people being sequestered over their religion, then why did he support Israel’s occupation and encroachment into the Palestinian people’s land where they are basically forced to live on a reservation? No sanctions on Israel because Trump is a raging hypocrite and his acolytes would never accept him failing to support Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is true that few people like a hypocrite any more than they like dirty filthy liars like Trump. It is almost certain that Trump could not care less what China does to protestors in Hong Kong any more than he cares what further atrocities Israel commits against the Palestinian people. The only thing Trump cares about is securing power and wealth. Like his inaction to stop the virus raging across America as part of his campaign strategy, his hypocrisy in levying sanctions on China for doing exactly what he did in Washington D.C. and Portland warrant him being unceremoniously thrown out of the White House with extreme prejudice; something that would happen if Republicans and the Department of Justice were not as corrupt and hypocritical as Trump.