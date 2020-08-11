Donald and Ivanka Trump Gave Thousands to Kamala Harris Campaigns in 2010s

Advertisements

Donald Trump has only been a Republican for a few short years. Prior to that, the current President was a major donor to Democratic candidates and causes.

This was also true of his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The pair hosted a number of fundraisers aimed at raising money for Liberal candidates.So it comes as no surprise that Trump and his daughter donated to new Kamala Harris in the past.

NBC’s Tom Winter reports, “According to California state records, President Trump — while a private citizen — twice donated to Kamala Harris while she was a candidate for state AG. A total of $6,000 in 2011 and 2013 combined.”

NBC News: According to California state records, President Trump — while a private citizen — twice donated to Kamala Harris while she was a candidate for state AG. A total of $6,000 in 2011 and 2013 combined. Image: pic.twitter.com/rbOiMbdQ4L — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 11, 2020

Ivanka Trump was also a fan of Harris, giving her $2,000 during her California Attorney General race in 2014.

Steve Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury, gave Harris $2,000 during her 2016 senate race.

Interestingly, the California Senator saw fit to return the money given to her by Donald Trump. According to George Conway, “Harris didn’t use Trump‘s donation. Rather, in 2015 — a year after she had already been reelected and was working toward a Senate run — she gave the $6,000 to a nonprofit that works to secure civil rights for Central Americans.”

“Harris didn't use Trump's donation. Rather, in 2015 — a year after she had already been reelected and was working toward a Senate run — she gave the $6,000 to a nonprofit that works to secure civil rights for Central Americans.”https://t.co/XJ3EbAeU0R — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2020

Whatever his feelings were on Harris back in 2013, Trump has certainly changed his tune on Harris. After she was announced as Biden’s VP, he shared a video painting her as a tool of the “radical left.”