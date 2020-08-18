AARP Wades into the Post Office Crisis by Urging Postmaster General Not to Disrupt Service

Advertisements

The AARP has entered the debate about the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Postal Service. The group, which represents the interests of millions of older Americans, has urged the organization to be more transparent.

The American Association of Retired Persons wrote to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a letter released on Tuesday. They called on the Trump appointee not to reduce service, which critics say cold harm the integrity of this year’s election.

AARP to the Postmaster General: "We urge you to suspend any adjustments that could negatively affect service during the pandemic. Further, we urge the Postal Service to be more forthcoming and transparent regarding any changes." https://t.co/7dq3ejmNYj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2020

“AARP, on behalf of our 38 million members and all older Americans nationwide, has become increasingly concerned that recent changes in mail processing operations may be compromising the health and safety of millions of older Americans,” the organization wrote.

They said these changes “may unduly restrict the ability of all Americans to safely participate in the upcoming elections, whether they choose to vote from home or in-person.”

“[W]e urge the Postal Service to be more forthcoming and transparent regarding any changes, including a more detailed cost-benefit analysis of the operational changes you have made and will be making to assure timely delivery of all mail, including election-related mail,” the letter went on.

Signed by the AARP’s executive vice president Nancy A. LeaMond, the letter stressed the importance of the post office for older people, highlighting its’ crucial role in delivering medications.

“Simply put, throughout this crisis, the Postal Service has demonstrated its vital role in American society – allowing people of all ages to stay home, stay informed, and stay safe,” they said.

The lobby group’s decision to weigh in on the post office crisis should be of major concern to President Donald Trump and Republicans, who rely heavily on older voters.

