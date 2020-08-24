Obama Says Biden and Sanders’ Goals Aren’t That Different: They Both Want Healthcare for Everybody

Advertisements

Barack Obama has said there’s little difference between Bernie Sanders’ and Joe Biden’s political goals. The former President pointed to their approach to healthcare among other issues.

Obama spoke to the New Yorker about his former Vice President and the Vermont Senator, drawing a positive contrast between them.

“If you look at Joe Biden’s goals and Bernie Sanders’s goals, they’re not that different, from a 40,000ft level,” Obama said.

“They both want to make sure everybody has healthcare,” he said.

“They want to make sure everybody can get a job that pays a living wage. They want to make sure every child gets a good education.”

Biden and Sanders worked together to draw up a unity platform ahead of the Democratic National Convention. This reportedly went smoothly and Sanders has worked to bring the party together behind Biden.

Obama went on to say that the difference between Biden and Sanders is how they go about getting the job done.

“A lot of times the issue has to do with ‘How do we go about that, and what are the coalitions we need?’” Obama said.

“What I think the moment has done is to change some of those calculations, not because necessarily Joe’s changed but because circumstances have changed.”

