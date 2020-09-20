Senate Democrats Plan Total War To Destroy Mitch McConnell

Advertisements

Senate Democrats are planning a campaign of total warfare to gut McConnell’s power if he pushes through a SCOTUS nominee.

Axios reported:



Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee, then lose control of the Senate.

On the table: Adding Supreme Court justices … eliminating the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end filibusters … and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. “If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021,” Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) tweeted.

The Senate Democratic position is that if Mitch McConnell pushes through a Supreme Court justice nominee before the election, if he wins reelection, and Democrats win control of the Senate, they are going to gut his power and turn him into a spectator.

By ending the filibuster, McConnell would no longer be able to block legislation from the minority. By adding seats to the court, Democrats would erase McConnell’s misdeeds for Trump on the highest court in the land, and by pushing for D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood, Democrats could build themselves a Senate majority that Republicans couldn’t beat.

Democrats have finally figured out that winning power isn’t enough. It is vital to use won power to do as much as possible.

The price for one Supreme Court justice is going to be the total destruction of Mitch McConnell.

