Nancy Pelosi Just Showed Why The SCOTUS Fight Is Backfiring On Trump

Speaker Pelosi used Trump’s rush to get a new Supreme Court justice against the president and showed why it is backfiring on him.

Pelosi said on ABC’s This Week:



I’m so glad the country is providing such an outpouring of love and support to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Petite, tiny in size, huge in impact and powerful, brilliant brain on the court. She was so remarkable, and I can’t help but think of the good person that she is as we extend condolences to her family, she would want us to keep our eye on the ball of the 200,000 people who will be probably this weekend will sadly reach that number. This challenge that we have is directly.

If the president thinks this isn’t about the coronavirus, it is. It’s about health care. So the president is rushing to make some kind of a decision because he — November 10th is when the arguments begin on the Affordable Care Act. He doesn’t want to crush the virus. He wants to crush the Affordable Care Act.

So again, in terms of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, any one of us who knew her, who loved her, who respected her, and that includes almost anybody who had an appreciation for greatness, mourn her loss, but would want us to move forward to protect the people who are sick, those with coronavirus who now have millions of them having a preexisting condition. That’s what the president wants to crush when he says he wants to replace the justice — excuse me, in this short period of time.

Video:

Pelosi says Trump isn't trying to crush coronavirus, but he is trying to crush your healthcare by rushing SCOTUS nomination. pic.twitter.com/fuf3awjgdS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2020

Trump wants to make the Supreme Court nominee the central argument of the homestretch of his campaign, which Democrats will be more than happy to do because it will allow them to talk about healthcare, voting rights, racism, and many other issues that will all be ruled on by the next Supreme Court.

Democrats have already taken the Supreme Court fight and honed it into a sharp message on healthcare. Trump has been worried for years that Democrats would murder him on healthcare during an election. It is why he keeps promising imaginary healthcare plans that he has no intention of delivering.

Trump’s rush to push through a new Supreme Court nominee is already backfiring.

