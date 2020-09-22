PA Attorney General Says DeJoy Acted Illegally To Slow Down Mail

Advertisements

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro has reviewed the documents and found that Louis DeJoy acted illegally to slow down the mail.

Shapiro said on MSNBC:

We’re trying to move it along as quickly as possible in order to give the public confidence in the system that the president and his handpicked crony of a postmaster general Louis DeJoy have sought to undermine. We were able to go through the documents of the Postal Service, they have confirmed what we already know, Louis DeJoy and the leadership at the United States Postal Service made concrete and illegal changes back in July that had the effect of slowing down the mail and while I know he testified, Ayman, before congress and said, he wouldn’t make any other changes going forward, the reality is the damage is already done.

We can prove it, and the effect of that damage is that it has slowed down the mail, and made it more of a process for voters than it needs to be and that’s why we’re in federal court fighting back not just behalf on the voters here in Pennsylvania but I organized a coalition of attorneys general from across the country to help us in this battle that I’m confident we’ll win.

Video:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made illegal changes to slow down the mail. pic.twitter.com/gIry8Hp1ii — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 22, 2020

Even though Republicans and some in the mainstream media tried to deny it, the evidence is overwhelming that Trump’s handpicked postmaster general took illegal actions to slow down the mail. If Trump loses the election it will be interesting to see if DeJoy is prosecuted for his campaign finance scheme or activities as postmaster general.

The states are fighting back against Trump and DeJoy, and they must win to stop the fear campaign against the Postal Service that Trump is carrying out every single day.

