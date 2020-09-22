Trump: Kamala Harris Will Show “How Incompetent She Is” During SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will show “how incompetent she is” after news outlets reported that she will lead the Democratic opposition to his Supreme Court pick.

“Great news,” the president wrote. “It will show how incompetent she is!”

Great news. It will show how incompetent she is! https://t.co/O8pCMOU2Ma — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president, is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be a prominent figure during any confirmation hearing. She earned considerable plaudits for her questioning of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, which was dominated by questions related to his being accused of sexual assault.

“Nobody ever suffered like Justice Kavanaugh suffered in the hands and the mouths of those horrible people,” Trump said at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, the day after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. “They made him suffer, and the leader of the pack, I would say, was Kamala.”

Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the frontrunner to replace Ginsburg and has received Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s endorsement, according to those close to him. She was one of President Trump’s finalists for the Supreme Court in 2018, the year he nominated Kavanaugh. She has earned praise among conservatives for being a reliable conservative jurist on matters related to abortion, immigration, and the Second Amendment.