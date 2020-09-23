Ilhan Omar Responds to Trump Attacks: “I Am a Member of the House That Impeached You”

Advertisements

Ilhan Omar has responded to Donald Trump’s overnight attacks on her by reminding him of his impeachment by the House of Representatives and accusing him of acting like a child.

The President attacked the Democratic congresswoman at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday in what many saw as an overt appeal to racism. Omar was born in Somalia but has been an American citizen for 20 years.

Trump told a crowd “we are going to win the state of Minnesota because of her.” Hillary Clinton won the state narrowly in 2016 and polls suggest the President has an uphill battle this year.

“She is telling us how to run our country,” Trump said.

“How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

Omar responded on Twitter on Wednesday, highlighting her personal story as a refugee and the President’s own recent difficulties.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Omar wrote.

“Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

“These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing,” Omar said, adding a gif from Mean Girls with the line: “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Trump on Wednesday shared a tweet from conservative group Judicial Watch about Omar. The group has baselessly claimed that Omar married her own brother.

