Pelosi Tells Democrats To Prepare For Congress To Decide The Election

Speaker of the House Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in a letter that they needed to prepare for Congress to decide the election.

Via Fox News Pelosi said:



“We must achieve that majority of delegations or keep the Republicans from doing so,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues Sunday. “Because we cannot leave anything to chance, House Majority PAC is doing everything it can to win more delegations for Democrats. It’s sad we have to have to plan this way, but it’s what we must do to ensure the election is not stolen.”

She added: “That’s why it’s so important that we support House Majority PAC right now. We have outstanding candidates in these key districts and they have built strong campaigns, but we must forcefully ensure they win. Simply put, this strategy to protect our democracy and elect Joe Biden will take an all out effort and resources.”

If the election were to be decided by Congress, it would be voted on by the congressional delegations. Currently, Republicans lead in delegations 26-22.

The odds of this election actually being decided by Congress are very slim. It hasn’t happened since 1876, and with Joe Biden holding a stable lead both nationally and in swing states, the most likely outcome, if the current situation holds through election day, is an outright Biden victory, but Pelosi is right to prepare Democrats for all possibilities, including Congress deciding who will be the next president.

