Ponzi Scheme Bombshell Gives Democrats More Ammo To Negate Trump Judges

The latest bombshell that Donald Trump was involved in Ponzi schemes should be more than enough for Democrats to pursue judicial reform.

The New York Times reported:

In what would be his most lucrative side deal, he teamed up with a multilevel marketing company, ACN, whose clients were told they could make a living from home by selling video phones, satellite television and other services. Investigated in several countries, ACN has left a trail of complaints that people were suckered into spending far more than they earned trying to peddle the company’s products.

Regulators in France concluded that “only 1 percent of people recruited could claim a satisfactory income,” and that the rest lost money or, at most, made about $35 a month, according to court records. Montana officials came to a similar conclusion, finding that the average participant in that state paid ACN about $750 in various fees but got back only $53.

Nancy Pelosi has already pointed out that Trump’s judicial choices may be compromised due to financial conflicts of interest, but now they have evidence that the President has made money off of defrauding people.

Trump’s sources of income outside of the presidency have dried up. His tax returns show that The Apprentice was his primary source of cash. Trump’s business ventures lose millions of dollars a year, so the only way that he can keep himself afloat is to stay in power.

Donald Trump’s need for power as a lifeline for financial survival is why Democrats must reform the judiciary if they win the election. Trump is a compromised president whose corrupt decisions must be negated to restore justice in America.

