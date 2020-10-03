Trump Campaigned Maskless In New Jersey While He Had COVID

Advertisements

Donald Trump campaigned maskless in New Jersey hours before he formally tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a Saturday press conference, Dr. Sean Conley said, “I recommended we bring the president up to Walter reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need. Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now, the first week of covid and 7 to 10 are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday, he had a mild cough and nasal congestion and fatigue. All of which are now resolving and improving. I’d like to bring up Dr. Dooley to discuss some of the specifics of the president’s care.”

Trump’s doctor said that he “misspoke” about Trump being positive for 72 hours:

The press conference from the doctors was nothing but propaganda while the cameras were rolling, but the possible admission that Trump tested positive 72 hours ago made a splash. No one should overlook the point that Trump campaigned while he was infected.

His events in New Jersey were not socially distanced or masked up.

Donald Trump spread the coronavirus, because he is losing an election and cares nothing about the health and welfare of those around him.

