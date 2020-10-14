Right-Wing Pastor Claims “The Secular World Speaks Against President Trump”

795 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Robert Henderson, a right-wing pastor who regularly publicizes his support for President Donald Trump, claimed that “the secular world speaks President Trump,” declaring the president was chosen by God to lead the nation.

“I promise you there is a curse on our nation, not because the secular world speaks against President Trump, but because the Christian world does,” Henderson said.

“We are violating the laws of God, and we are violating the ways of God by rising up and speaking evil against President Trump,” he added. “People may not like his mannerisms, they may not like the way he does things, they may question his motives, but here’s the reality: He sits in the seat of the president of the United States of America, and because of that, he should never be reviled, he should never be spoken evil of, he should never be criticized.”

“I pray that all the negativity that has been spoken against President Trump, that it would not be held to our account,” Henderson said, “and that the Lord would be merciful to large portions of the church that thinks that we have a right to our opinion.”

In August, Henderson declared he was beseeching “the courts of Heaven” to “dismantle and remove any hindrance to what God wants to do in this election.”

“We need to bring the threats of the Antichrist spirit before the courts of Heaven,” he said at the time, suggesting that there were grave forces at working seeking to remove Trump from the executive office.