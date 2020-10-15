Mitch McConnell Refuses To Allow Pandemic Stimulus Vote

Advertisements

Mitch McConnell is refusing to allow the Senate to vote on a pandemic stimulus bill, but he will vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice.

Axios reported:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he would not put a potential $1.8 trillion+ deal struck by Democrats and the Trump administration on the Senate floor. “My members think half a trillion dollars, highly targeted is the best way to go,” he said.

“I’m proposing what we think is appropriate,” said McConnell when asked about Trump’s “Go big or go home!!!” directive on stimulus.

Mitch McConnell is blocking a vote on a stimulus package that everyone outside of Senate Republicans agrees is needed immediately. Instead, the Senate Majority Leader is spending what could be the final pre-election days of leadership trying to ram an unpopular Supreme Court nominee through the Senate.

Mitch McConnell won’t allow a vote on aid to struggling Americans and businesses, but he will allow the Senate to install a Supreme Court justice will vote to take away healthcare.

McConnell is foolishly betting that the rules will be the same as they were during the Obama years if Republicans find themselves back in the minority.

However, Democrats are planning on killing the filibuster and taking away McConnell’s ability to obstruct a potential Biden presidency and the Democratic majority.

Mitch McConnell is positioning Senate Republicans for a future of nothing but irrelevance.