50 Cent Wants His Followers To Vote for Trump So His Taxes Don’t Go up

During the recent debates, Donald Trump and Mike Pence repeatedly told Americans that Joe Biden would immediately raise taxes on the middle class. This is not true. Biden’s tax plan is readily available on his campaign website.

The people that Biden will be raising taxes on, however, are the wealthy. Rapper 50 Cent, thanks to his musical success, as well as his some smart business decisions, has become a very rich man. And he does not want to share that money with others.

The rapper took to Instagram, sharing an image that had New Yorkers paying 62% in taxes under Biden’s plan. He wrote, “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

The entertainer also acknowledged Trump’s major problems with African Americans. But that didn’t seem to matter to his as much as his tax returns. He continued, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

This is quite a change in 50 Cent’s opinion on the current president. Back in September of 2016, he was much more cautious about a Trump presidency. He tweeted at the time, “Let us pray, lord please don’t let Trump into office. We will spin out of control.”

Let us pray, lord please don't let Trump into office. We will spin out of control. https://t.co/4xrFC31v2c pic.twitter.com/xvB8IhVpgh — 50cent (@50cent) September 22, 2016

Fans of the president were thrilled to hear the rapper’s message and we happy to invite him to the team. Fox host Tomi Lahren replied, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”