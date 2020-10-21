Jaime Harrison Mocks “Sad” Lindsey Graham for Ducking Latest Debate

Advertisements

There are a lot of things going wrong for Lindsey Graham right now. The South Carolina senator has been getting crushed fundraising wise and has taken to regularly begging for donations on Fox News.

Graham is also up against a really tough challenger in Jaime Harrison. And Harrison has been getting under the senator’s skin in the worst way. The democratic challenger when viral during their first debate when he brought his own plexiglass divider.

The men were set to debate again tonight. Graham decided not to participate. The incumbent senator has decided that it is more important to be in Washington DC to concentrate on the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination process.

Harrison wasn’t about the let Graham live the decision down. He told SiriusXM’s Laura Coates:

“This is probably the most historic Senate race in the history of this state, and to have Sen. Graham ducking and dodging [the debate] is really sad, but it’s a testament to who he is. He believes that he represents the interest in Washington, D.C., instead of representing the interests of the people in South Carolina. And that’s why he’s on the verge of getting that one-way ticket back home.”

The challenger continued, “We are building something because we are focusing like a laser on the people in the state. As I said so many times on this campaign trail, we’re about to close the chapter on the old South and write a brand new book called the new South, one that is bold, that is inclusive and diverse.”