Democrats Deny Lindsey Graham The Spotlight By Boycotting Barrett Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham is counting on getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to win reelection for him, but Democrats denied him the spotlight by boycotting the vote.

NBC News reported:



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made it clear Wednesday that Democrats had no plans to “grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway.”

All 10 Democrats on the 22-member committee boycotted the vote and filled their empty seats in the committee room with posters of people who risk losing their health insurance if the Affordable Care Act is dismantled. Democrats argued throughout Barrett’s confirmation hearing last week that she would vote with other conservative justices to overturn the 2010 health care law. The high court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case challenging the law on Nov. 10.

Sen. Graham is locked in a dead heat with Democrat Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race. Graham has made confirming Barrett the centerpiece of his campaign for reelection. He was counting on wall-to-wall cable news coverage of the committee vote, but CNN and MSNBC didn’t cover him.

Democrats were not willing to be props in a sham process, and give him a platform, so Graham didn’t get the free media that he needed, and Senate Democrats made it clear through their actions that they consider this seat stolen, and if they win back the Senate, they will right this wrong carried out by Graham, McConnell, and Trump against the American people.

