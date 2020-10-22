DNI Ratcliffe Accidentally Destroys Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

Advertisements

Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, unintentionally destroyed Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

As Greg Sargent of The Washington Post noted:

But the other thing Ratcliffe said about Iran is really important. Here it is:

Iran is distributing other content to include a video that implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas. This video, and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots, are not true.

You don’t say, DNI Ratcliffe. By the way, who else has been making such claims about fraudulent ballots?

Why, Trump has, of course. And so has his attorney general, William P. Barr. And so has the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The Iran attacked the election to hurt Donald Trump story has come unglued fairly quickly in large part due to immediate pushback from Democrats who noted that Ratcliffe was saying something different from what they were told in their classified briefing.

The other shoe that dropped to help kill this story was Donald Trump himself dancing all over the news by releasing the video of his disastrous 60 Minutes interview.

Ratcliffe thought that he was helping Trump, but he actually destroyed the backbone of the Trump plan to contest the election with a claim of widespread mail-in voting fraud.

As the election heads into its final days, everything is going wrong for Trump.

