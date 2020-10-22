Trump Busted Illegally Videotaping Pennsylvania Voters Dropping Off Ballots

Advertisements

The Trump campaign has been caught intimidating Pennsylvania voters by videotaping them dropping off their mail-in ballots at drop boxes.

The New York Times reported:



The Trump campaign has been videotaping Philadelphia voters while they deposit their ballots in drop boxes, leading Pennsylvania’s attorney general to warn this week that the campaign’s actions fall outside of permitted poll watching practices and could amount to illegal voter intimidation.

In a statement to The Times, the Pennsylvania attorney general, Josh Shapiro, excoriated the campaign’s tactics. “Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them,” Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat, said. “Our entire system of voting is built on your ballot being private, and your choice to vote being a personal one. Depending on the circumstance, the act of photographing or recording a voter casting a ballot could be voter intimidation — which is illegal.”

Attorney General Shapiro has already warned Trump and his supporters that they could face criminal charges if they attempt to intimidate voters.

Trump is desperate to find something that he can use to invalidate ballots delivered to the state’s drop boxes. Many Pennsylvanians are using the drop boxes to avoid Trump’s slowdown of the USPS. Videotaping voters dropping off ballots is illegal because it violates voter privacy, the secret ballot and is an act of voter intimidation.

The Trump campaign knows that they are losing in Pennsylvania, and they are breaking the law in their desperate bid to invalidate the will of Pennsylvanians.

