Trump Bails On His Election Night Party To Sulk In The White House

Trump has canceled plans to appear at an election night party at his Washington, DC hotel and instead will stay in the White House.

Eric Trump said that Trump will stay in the White House on election night, “No, we’re thinking about moving it, actually, over to the White House for — we’re looking at that right now, and it’s going to be a great night. It’s going to be a really, really beautiful night.”

Eric Trump’s comments came after The New York Times reported that Trump was bailing on his own reelection party, and opting to spend the night in the White House, “President Trump has called off plans to appear at the Trump International Hotel on election night and is likely to be at the White House instead, according to a person familiar with the plans.”

Candidates who think they are going to win on election night or have a chance of winning on election night appear at their parties to make speeches declaring victory to their supporters.

The obvious answer appears to be the right one.

Donald Trump knows that he is not going to win on election night. If things go poorly and states that he carried in 2016 like North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, and Iowa flip to Joe Biden, his defeat will be clearly spelled out, and there will be nothing for him to celebrate.

Trump is hoping for a close election that he can cast doubt upon from his Twitter account. The trendline of this election suggests that the opposite is going to happen. Trump is more likely to lose states that he carried in 2016 on election night than he is to run the table and set up a nailbiter result that comes to states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Instead of partying, Donald Trump is planning on sulking and pouting in the White House.

