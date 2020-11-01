Gov. Tom Wolf Predicts That Joe Biden Will Win Pennsylvania

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) explained that Pennsylvania is different than it was in 2016 as he predicted that Biden/Harris would win the state.

Video:

Gov. Tom Wolf predicts a Joe Biden win in Pennsylvania, as he points out that things are different in the state than they were in 2016. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9p5YvQtRkW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 1, 2020

Gov. Wolf said when asked about Trump’s chances of winning Pennsylvania on CNN’s State Of The Union, “Anything is possible. But I think Joe Biden is going to win. Things are different now. They just feel different than they did back in 2016. Actually, your former school mate Attorney General Shapiro actually said the same thing, that there are a lot of Biden signs all over places that there never were Hillary Clinton signs back in 2016. So I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do well in Pennsylvania.”

Gov. Wolf is correct. The state feels very different than in 2016.

The reason why Trump was campaigning in rural parts of Western Pennsylvania on Saturday, where he won 70%-80% of the vote in 2016, is that Biden’s support in the deep red parts of the state is higher than Hillary Clinton’s was.

Joe Biden can win Pennsylvania just by returning to Obama levels of support in the counties that Trump won handily in 2016.

Trump has created a myth about his popularity in the state. Donald Trump is popular in the conservative rural parts of the state but has not had a Pennsylvania approval rating over 50%.

Those of us who live in Pennsylvania have been approached by people who say that they voted for Trump in 2016, but this time they are voting for Biden. Campaign signs for the Democrats are popping up in places where they were not seen in 2016.

All of this suggests that Joe Biden will do well in Pennsylvania, which is why Trump is fighting to throw out ballots in the state.

Pennsylvania looks ready to go back to blue.

