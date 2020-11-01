Trump Is Planning To Declare Victory On Election Night Then Claim The Election Was Stolen

Advertisements

Trump has hatched a plan to declare victory if it looks like he is ahead on election night, then declare the election stolen if he loses.

Axios reported:

President Trump has told confidants he’ll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he’s “ahead,” according to three sources familiar with his private comments.

Trump has privately talked through this scenario in some detail in the last few weeks, describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won. For this to happen, his allies expect he would need to either win or have commanding leads in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Arizona, and Georgia.

For Trump’s plan of preemptively trying to steal the election to work, he has to win or have big leads in states that he has a possibility of losing. The way to stop Trump’s scheme before it ever gets started is for Joe Biden to win North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, or any of the other states listed above.

Even the Trump campaign is admitting that they are doing worse than expected in Georgia. If Georgia or North Carolina goes to Biden, Trump will be on the way to defeat. It is possible that Trump could more than one of the states listed above.

In the same report, Jonathan of Axios said that Trump plans to declare the election once Democrats pull ahead in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania when the mail-in ballots are counted.

Trump will make a bogus declaration of victory that no one but his supporters will believe as part of his bid to steal the election from Joe Biden.

