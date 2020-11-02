Republican Dirty Tricks Begin As Voting Equipment Delayed To Georgia Democratic Area

Advertisements

In a trick that was like a stunt Georgia Republicans pulled in the 2018 governor election, the delivery of voting equipment was delayed to Democratic areas.

Josie Duffy Rice tweeted:

Update from poll worker here in Fulton County, GA. (Fulton is the heart of Atlanta. Crucial to the outcome tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/hSFF8uongu — josie duffy rice (is on leave) (@jduffyrice) November 2, 2020

After an intervention by local Democratic state representatives hours later, things started to be figured out:

Good news is that they seem to be figuring this out!!!! — josie duffy rice (is on leave) (@jduffyrice) November 3, 2020

Seeming to figure something out after a delay is not the best outcome. There are reasons why the equipment is set up the day before. Poll workers have to make sure that everything is tested and in working order, and that they understand how to use the equipment. A delay in setup increases the odds of something going wrong on election day, and when things go wrong with voting equipment in Georgia, the end result is long lines and disenfranchised Democratic voters.

Georgia has a long history of these sorts of “glitches” that for some reason tend to impact African-American and Democratic voters.

In 2018, power cords for voting machines weren’t provided to Democratic precincts. Georgia Republicans also kept 2,000 voting machines locked up and did not make them available to areas with high Democratic turnout in the same election.

The dirty tricks have started and with Joe Biden having a real chance to turn Georgia blue, this likely won’t be the only report of election oddities out of the Peach State.

