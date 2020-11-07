Biden To Immediately Sign Executive Orders Reversing Trump’s Policies

Advertisements

Joe Biden is planning to sign immediate executive orders as soon as he takes office reversing Trump’s policies on everything from DREAMERS to the environment.

The Washington Post reported:

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to quickly sign a series of executive orders after being sworn into office on Jan. 20, immediately forecasting that the country’s politics have shifted and that his presidency will be guided by radically different priorities.

He will rejoin the Paris climate accords, according to those close to his campaign and commitments he has made in recent months, and he will reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization. He will repeal the ban on immigration from many Muslim-majority countries, and he will reinstate the program allowing “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to remain in the country, according to people familiar with his plans.

With the stroke of a pen, Joe Biden will wipe the policy stains of Trumpism off of the United States. Given the difficult odds that Democrats will face in the Georgia Senate special elections, Biden executive orders will be a way to make an immediate impact on the lives of millions of people without dealing with Mitch McConnell’s obstruction.

Joe Biden was elected to restore America after four years of policies that the majority of the country had imposed upon them, and that is what the president-elect is going to do.

Biden will waste no time cleansing the nation of the vile legacy of Donald Trump.

