Democrats Are Leading In Both Of Georgia’s Senate Runoff Elections

The Democratic momentum continues in Georgia as both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff hold small advantages in the Senate runoff elections.

A new poll from SurveyUSA commissioned for 11Alive found:

The poll indicates that in the runoff between Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, the candidates run effectively even. The poll shows Ossoff at 50 percent, nominally 2 points ahead of Perdue, at 48 percent.

…..

In the other runoff race, Democrat Raphael Warnock has a small but measurable advantage over Loeffler, 52 percent to 45 percent. In that special election for Johnny Isakson’s old seat, out of a field of about 20 candidates, Warnock had the most votes at about 33%. Loeffler finished in second, with about 26%, ahead of Rep. Doug Collins at 20%.

The efforts of Trump and his supporters to discourage Republicans from voting in the runoffs could have a massive impact. Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,670 votes, and top election officials in the state are warning that Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in the state will drive down Republican turnout.

There is more than a month to go before election day on January 5, 2021, but there could be a perfect storm building against Republicans in the state. Trump’s attacks on the integrity of the election process combined with two unpopular incumbents and a Democratic voter turnout effort that has not shown any signs of slowing could all ad up to Georgia giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Thanks to Trump, Republicans are in big trouble in Georgia, as the president still may take his party’s Senate majority down with him as he leaves office.

