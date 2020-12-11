Orlando Sentinel Unendorses House Republican For Joining Texas Lawsuit

Advertisements

The Orlando Sentinel has apologized and unendorsed Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) after he joined the Texas SCOTUS lawsuit against democracy.

The blistering editorial in the newspaper concluded:

We now know what we didn’t then — that Waltz, a U.S. Army Green Beret who served his country — is willing to undermine the nation to ensure his political party remains in control of the White House.

Advertisements

Every American should be appalled at the attempted usurpation taking place, and at the elected officials taking part in this terrifying fiasco and violating their oath to protect the country from enemies, foreign and domestic.

Everyone who supported Michael Waltz for Congress should feel a deep sense of remorse and regret.

We do.

The apology and unendorsement need to be repeated across the country, as House Republicans have signed on to the lawsuit because they believe the benefit of appealing to Trump and their base is worth more than the ire and outrage they are going to face for trying to destroy democracy.

The fact that this Republican behavior is both unfathomable and unforeseen to so many establishment media organizations is an illustration of how little they have been paying attention. The Republican response of denial and destroying the American electoral system was completely predictable.

Republicans are the un-reality party. They are a tyranny of the minority who is being led by a cult-like figure who is obsessed with nothing but himself and his own power.

Those who expected Republicans to play by the rules and norms were wrong and owe America an apology

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook