Doctor Defiant After Being Removed From Walter Reed For Criticizing Trump’s COVID Joyride

Advertisements

Dr. James Phillips said that he regrets nothing after he was removed from the Walter Reed rotation for criticizing Trump’s COVID joyride.

Dr. Phillips tweeted:

Today, I worked my final shift at Walter Reed ER. I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers – they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing. — James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) December 28, 2020

Advertisements

Trump is using his final days in office not to help the American people but to reward criminal loyalists with pardons and punish critics. There is no score too small for Trump to abuse presidential power to settle.

At the time of the superspreader joyride, Dr. Phillips said, “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”

One of the lasting legacies of the Trump years will be that when the American people were confronted with their first wanna be authoritarian president, the vast majority didn’t fall into line of bend to his threats.

The majority of the American people defied Trump and showed him their power by voting him out of office in record-setting numbers.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook