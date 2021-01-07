Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Flees The Sinking Ship After MAGA Mob Violence

Advertisements

Elaine Chao, who served as Trump’s Transportation Secretary, is resigning specifically over Trump’s MAGA mob violence against the Capitol.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN reported:

In her resignation email, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says she was deeply troubled by yesterday "in a way that I simply cannot set aside." She is the highest-ranking official to quit in protest of Trump's response. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 7, 2021

Advertisements

The wave of Trump administration resignations after the violence on Wednesday are not profiles in courage. These people supported, enabled, and stood by Donald Trump for years, and it is only after he has lost his reelection bid and is less than two weeks away from leaving office that they decide to grow a spine and leave.

Chao, who is married to soon to be ex-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, stood by and did nothing for years, but she suddenly can’t take in anymore when the rhetoric that she and others turned deaf ears to resulted in violence and mayhem.

None of this how real leaders and public servants with integrity operate. Chao is leaving now because she doesn’t want to carry the stain of working for Donald Trump with her for the rest of her life, but it is too late.

Quitting after the violence is personal damage control, not courage.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook