Trump Proves He Needs To Be Removed Today With Unhinged Texas Meltdown

Advertisements

Trump was supposed to be celebrating his wall in Texas, but he went off on a disjointed rant that showed he is mentally unfit for office.

Video:

Trump shows why he needs to be removed from office today as he goes on a rant that includes the 25th Amendment being used on Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/gMoOhdLLjA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 12, 2021

Advertisements

Trump said:

Before we began I would like to say that free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration as the expression goes, be careful what you wish for. The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witchhunt in the history of our country. And it is causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand. Which is very dangerous for the USA especially at this very tender time.

Now I would like to briefly address the events of last week. Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration we believe in respecting America’s history and traditions not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law and not in violence or rioting.

Because of the pandemic horrible horrible invisible enemy, and despite our tremendous success developing a vaccine years before it was thought even remotely possible, nobody thought it was going to be possible and they said it would take five years or seven years, all of our scientists were saying, it will take seven years or five years or 10 years maybe. Well, we did it just like I said we would and we had it out years and years before they thought it was possible. We are now delivering it to states including your state where your governor and government are doing a terrific job in getting it administered to Texas.

In one rant, Trump rambled about the 25th Amendment being used on Joe Biden, impeachment, refused to protect America from more violence and talked about the COVID vaccine rollout that he has completely bungled.

Trump needs to be removed from office today. He is clearly unstable and unfit, and anyone who listened to him speak in Texas heard the ramblings of a deranged man who can string a coherent thought together.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook