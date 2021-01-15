Trump Criminal Investigation Expands To Eric Trump

Advertisements

The Manhattan DA’s investigation into potential Trump family financial crimes has expanded to include Eric Trump.

CNN reported:

Prosecutors’ interest in the 212-acre property called Seven Springs is a significant widening of an investigation that began more than a year ago. It also draws closer to President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, who was directly involved in discussions about the property now under scrutiny, according to court filings.

Prosecutors sent grand jury subpoenas within the past two months to town officials seeking documents and communications that officials had with the Trump Organization relating to development plans it considered for the sprawling family property.

Washington, DC law enforcement wants to talk to Donald Trump Jr. about the potentially illegal use of Trump inaugural funds in 2017. The net is tightening around the Trump family. Ivanka Trump is the focus of investigations concerning potential fraud and violations of tax laws.

The Manhattan DA is the most serious publicly known criminal investigation of the Trumps. DA Cyrus Vance is investigating the Trump family for potential bank and loan fraud. Every single member of the Trump family who has worked in the Trump Organization for any amount of time could have exposure to potential criminal liability.

In a matter of days, Trump will not be able to hide behind the presidency anymore, and when he leaves the White House, the clock will be ticking on holding the Trumps accountable for potential crimes.

