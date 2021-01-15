Pelosi Calls For The Criminal Prosecution Of Any Member Of Congress Who Aided Capitol Attack

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi said that any member of Congress who is found to have aided and abetted the Capitol attack should be criminally prosecuted.

Speaker Pelosi said, “When we’re talking about security, we ha to talk about truth and trust. In order to serve here with each other, we must trust that people have respect for their oath of office, respect for this institution. We must trust each other, respecting the people who sent us here. We must also have the truth. And that will be looked into. If, in fact, it is found that members of congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crime, there may have to be actions taken beyond the congress in terms of prosecution for that.”

Some Republicans in Congress should be very nervous right now. Any member who helped to aid, support, or incite the attack on the Capitol could be criminally charged. House Democrats have already requested an investigation into House Republicans providing Capitol tours to those who attacked the Capitol.

Speaker Pelosi was correct. Any member of Congress who aided the attack should be prosecuted.

