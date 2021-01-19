Mary Trump Says the Trumps Should Be Shunned, Calls for Trump Brand “To Be Totally Destroyed” in New Interview

797 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Mary Trump, a psychologist and author who is the niece of President Donald Trump, said on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration that the Trumps should be shunned from public life and called for the Trump brand “to be totally destroyed” in a new interview with the MeidasTouch podcast.

Asked if her cousin, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, could have a future political career, she said, “One of the reasons I hate all of them so much is because we have to have these conversations about them which should be absurd. This should be a joke.”

“What I would say to that is, it’s entirely up to us,” she added. “It’s not just Donald, all of his adult children need to be shut out, contained. They need to have all of their access stripped away from them. It all needs to be burned down. They need to be—their brand needs to be totally destroyed, even more than they’ve already destroyed it. Corporations need to pull out. New York City’s tried to cancel its contract with the Trump Organization. They need to be investigated. Donnie [Trump], as far as I’m concerned, should be indicted for inciting an insurrection and all of them should be doing nothing but defending themselves against charges.”

“So that’s down to us,” Trump said. “We can’t forget it. Donald has shown just how capable people like him, who have his resources, who have his connections, are rehabilitating or staying in the game when they should have been discarded a long time ago.”

Trump, also speaking of Ivanka, said she’s “come to the conclusion arrogance makes you stupid.”

“These people are so arrogant they don’t understand how things work. They don’t understand that after sticking with him until the armed insurrection,” she said, referring to the recent Capitol insurrection, “they don’t get to say ‘Oh, wait a minute, it didn’t work.'”

You can listen to Mary Trump’s interview below.

.@MaryLTrump issues a brutal takedown of the Trump crime family. New episode of the MeidasTouch Podcast out now! pic.twitter.com/wX2ES6XgNf — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 19, 2021

In 2020, Trump published a book about her uncle and family titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which became a nationwide bestseller. She says in the book that she was the anonymous source who revealed the Trump family’s tax returns to The New York Times. (The Times later won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the matter.)

Although the Trump family took legal action to block the book’s release, they were ultimately unsuccessful. Last year, President Trump told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that Mary Trump was “not allowed” to write the book because she was bound by a nondisclosure agreement.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” Trump said at the time. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a nondisclosure.”

President Trump referred to a nondisclosure agreement his brother Robert Trump said Mary Trump signed regarding a 1999 lawsuit surrounding the Trump family estate. A judge later found that Mary Trump was not bound by the nondisclosure agreement.