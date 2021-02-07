President Biden Shines In First Super Bowl Interview By Being Honest With America

There was no bluster or false statements in Joe Biden’s first Super Bowl interview as president. Biden was sympathetic and honest with America.

Video:

President Biden says all 32 NFL stadiums will be used for mass vaccination campaigns and points out that Trump left the cupboards bare in terms of the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/ztczPjtgAH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 7, 2021

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell asked, “People want to know when things are going to get back to normal. And the road ahead is pretty daunting. To get herd immunity, Dr. Fauci has said you have to have at least 75% of Americans vaccinated. We did the math, and at the current rate of 1.3 million doses a day, it’s going to take almost a year to get there. We can’t wait that long.”

The President answered, “No, we can’t. One of the disappointments was, when we came into office, the circumstance relating to how the administration was handling covid was even more dire than we thought. The Trump administration. We thought it indicated there was a lot more vaccine available, and it didn’t turn out to be the case. So that’s what we have ramped up everywhere we can. I got a call from Commissioner Goodell saying we could have all 32 NFL stadiums available for mass vaccinations.”

When asked if he was going to use the football stadiums for vaccinations, Biden answered, “Absolutely, I told my team they are available and I believe we will use them. Look, it was one thing if we had enough vaccine, which we didn’t. We are pushing as hard as we can to get more.”

O’Donnell asked, “You are the President Of The United States, commander in chief. Can you do something in terms of going to Moderna, Pfizer, saying we need more production?”

The President answered, “Yes, I think because we have already done it. But the idea that this can be done, and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of the summer is very difficult.”

There were no promises that the pandemic will just go away like magic. There were no hopeful lies about the virus disappearing.

President Biden told America the truth that it is going to be a long road back. It will be months before things are back to normal.

Biden’s first Super Bowl interview as president was a refreshing change. America now has a president who looks us in the eye and tells the truth.

Donald Trump got America into this mess, but Joe Biden is making it clear that he is the one who will get the country restored to even better than before.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook