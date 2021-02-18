Beto O’Rourke Unloads On Ted Cruz And Greg Abbott For Freezing Texans

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke unloaded on Texas Republicans like Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott for killing Texas by not believing in government.

Video of O’Rourke on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

Beto O'Rourke explains that the crisis in Texas is what happens when a state is run by Republicans like Greg Abbot and Ted Cruz who don't believe in government. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/hy80DMRrpl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 18, 2021

O’Rourke said:

Beto O'Rourke explains that the crisis in Texas is what happens when a state is run by Republicans like Greg Abbot and Ted Cruz who don't believe in government. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/hy80DMRrpl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 18, 2021

In Texas, you have an example of what happens when a state is governed by those who do not believe in government to begin with. They have had absolute control of the statehouse, lieutenant governor, governor for the last 20 years. The decisions to deregulate ERCOT and ensure it is not connected to the national grid, and fail to winterize coal, gas, nuclear, solar or the transmission lines that carry that energy to us, the inability to ensure there is excess capacity for emergencies like these to power our homes and businesses, these are all decisions that they made.

And now, of course, they are pointing the finger at Congressman Ocasio-Cortez, the Green New Deal. Everyone and everything except for themselves which does not inspire confidence that we are going to get our way out of this or learn from our mistakes. We had a terrible winter storm in 2011 that caused similar rolling blackouts across Texas.

You would have thought 10 years later, with many of the same people in power we would have learned from that mistake, invested in our infrastructure, and kept our fellow Texans safe. That is not what is happening in the state right now. Many are left to their own devices.

Beto O’Rourke is right. The crisis in Texas was caused by a fundamental failure of the Republican ideology that has been implemented in Texas. Even limited government conservatives used to believe the primary role of government was to keep people safe. The government is supposed to respond to natural disasters. It is why citizens pay taxes so that when they need government, it is there for them.

The deaths and misery in Texas have one cause. The Republican Party in the state. While Ted Cruz is vacationing on the beach, millions of Texans are suffering and dying.

Donald Trump is gone, but Texas is an example of the Republican willingness to kill and injure for the ideological beliefs.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook