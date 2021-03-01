Biden Rocks Republicans With Support For Bill To Kill Gerrymandering

The White House announced President Biden’s support of the For The People Act, which is a sweeping set of reforms to protect democracy and end gerrymandering as we know it.

Here is the White House statement of policy on the For The People Act as provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021. In the wake of an unprecedented assault on our democracy, a never before seen effort to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the people, and a newly aggressive attack on voting rights taking place right now all across the country, this landmark legislation is urgently needed to protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections and to repair and strengthen American democracy.

H.R. 1 contains a number of provisions to protect the fundamental right to vote and make it more equitable and accessible for all Americans to exercise that right. H.R. 1 would reform redistricting to curtail the gerrymandering that distorts our democracy and would modernize our elections and make them more secure. Consistent with the Administration’s commitment to racial equity, the bill would also expand the tools available to the Justice Department to enforce the voting rights of all Americans.

H.R. 1 would also reform our campaign finance system to amplify the voices of the public, not the powerful, and establish stronger ethics rules for all three branches of government. These provisions would ensure that government works for the people and guard against corruption across the highest levels of government.

As with any bill of this scope and complexity, the Administration looks forward to working with Congress to refine provisions of H.R. 1 as it proceeds through the legislative process to ensure that the bill achieves lasting reform consistent with Congress’ broad constitutional authority to strengthen our democracy.

The For The People Act contains several vital reforms, including protection of voting rights, fixing the campaign finance system, and reform gerrymandering.

The reform in the bill as it relates to redistricting and gerrymandering would effectively end the practice as we know it.

The For The People Act could also be called the Republican Election Rigging Extinction Act because the legislation targets all of the tactics that Republicans have used to rig elections by redrawing districts, the use of shady dark money in campaigns, and efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote.

Democrats are going to have to take action because state-level Republicans are gearing up a new wave of voter suppression legislation. The For The People Act won’t get 60 votes in the Senate, but it is a perfect example of why Democrats need to nuke the filibuster to save democracy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook