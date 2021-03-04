Nancy Pelosi Goes Off On Mitch McConnell And Senate Republican Hypocrites

Speaker Pelosi called out Mitch McConnell and Senate Republican hypocrites for opposing ACA subsidies after they passed a tax cut for the wealthy in the dead of night.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi lets Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have it for opposing increased ACA subsidies after they passed a tax cut for the rich in the dead of night. pic.twitter.com/lWszQSJnnZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2021

Pelosi said when asked about McConnell and Senate Republican concerns that more people might receive ACA subsidies:

This is a two-year extension of an improvement on the Affordable Care Act so that the subsidies would be available to the next tier of income people. It’s not about wealth.

If they want to talk about wealth, they should look at their own tax scam that they passed in the dark of night in the speed of light that gave 83% of the benefits to top 1% forcing nearly $2 trillion of debt on our children to pay in the future in order to give tax breaks to the high-end. They ought not to be complaining about some people making a little more money getting a subsidy.

McConnell and the Senate Republicans passed a tax cut that went to the wealthy and corporations that didn’t create jobs or raise wages. The tax cut also blew a hole in the national debt that will take generations to fix, so Republicans need to spare us all their pearl-clutching on affordability or suggestions that people shouldn’t get help during a pandemic.

Speaker Pelosi isn’t going to let McConnell and the Senate Republicans off the hook for their hypocrisy.

