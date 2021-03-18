Another Republican Cheater Goes Down: Ex-Florida Senator Arrested For Duping Voters With Fake Candidate

Former Florida state senator Frank Artiles was arrested for felony election crimes for placing a fake candidate on election ballots to confuse voters.

Local10 News reported:

The former Florida state senator accused of masterminding and funding a sham candidate to manipulate voters last November is now facing charges of felony campaign finance crimes.

….

Their charges include:

– Making or receiving campaign contributions over or in excess of limits

– Conspiracy to make or receive two or more campaign contributions over or in excess of limits

– False swearing in connection with voting or elections

Artiles recruited a fake candidate to run in a state senate race who had the same last name as the incumbent Democrat to confuse voters and split the Democratic vote.

The election fraud has been found, and it is being perpetrated by Republicans. The Republican Party can’t win fair elections, so they are resorting to a variety of illegal tactics to win races. Republicans are trying to pass voter suppression laws across the country to deny people are likely to vote for Democrats of their vote, but the real problem is an epidemic of Republican cheating in elections that will not be stopped until they are aggressively prosecuted and locked up.

