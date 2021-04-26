Biden Moves To Strengthen Unions As Republicans Melt Down Over Fake Meat Ban

Republicans are wasting their time freaking out over an imaginary red meat ban as President Biden takes steps to strengthen unions.

The Washington Post summed up the GOP’s fake meat ban meltdown:

“To meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat,” Larry Kudlow, a former White House economic adviser to Donald Trump, said on Fox Business on Friday. “No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue.”

But Biden’s plan doesn’t include any call to limit meat-eating. Instead, conservative ire was sparked by a Daily Mail article that baselessly speculated about measures that could accomplish Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

President Biden isn’t banning meat, but what he did do on Monday was sign an executive order that is the first step in strengthening worker representation.

The White House provided PoliticusUSA with a fact sheet on the President’s executive order, “Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order establishing the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. The Task Force will be dedicated to mobilizing the federal government’s policies, programs, and practices to empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers. Chaired by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Vice-Chaired by Secretary Marty Walsh, the Task Force will include more than twenty cabinet members and heads of other federal agencies who will take a whole-of-government approach to empower workers.”

As Republicans and conservative media distract their supporters with more culture war nonsense to divide the country, Biden is taking steps to empower workers and restore balance to the employee/employer relationship that has been tilted toward employers for decades.

Republicans can keep their culture war, as Joe Biden is getting it done for the American people.

Republicans are obsessing about things that aren’t happening while Democrats are getting it done for the American people.

