Signs Grow Of Republican Collapse As The GOP Is Third In Nevada Voter Registration

The Republican Party is increasingly becoming a regional party as Nevada voter registration numbers show the GOP is now third in the state.

Jon Ralston tweeted:

Latest NV voter registration numbers show that Republicans are third behind non-major party voters by almost 31,000 voters, almost double what it was last month. Non-majors are now a third of active voters:

Dems – 648,758 (36%)

Non-majors – 597,444 (33%)

GOP – 566,998 (31%) 1/2 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) May 4, 2021

How many of these voters would have been registered as Republicans even a decade ago? The Republican Party remains very strong in its red strongholds, but those places are increasingly limited to the South and rural America. Republicans have to hope that the population in the red south increases more than the decline in rural America.

The Republican Party does have the look of a dying party. If the GOP isn’t dying, it is shrinking and regionalizing.

Democrats are the only functional political party in the country currently, and they have a big opening to cement their gains by passing popular policies. There is something structurally happening to the Republican Party. As long as it remains under the influence of a failed one-term president, the GOP is likely to continue to atrophy.

