House Republican Claims There Was No Capitol Attack And Terrorists Were Like Tourists

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) claimed that the attack on the Capitol wasn’t an attack and that the insurrectionists were like tourists.

Steven Dennis tweeted:

Hundreds of police officers get injured, and there are Republican members of Congress like Clyde and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) who downplay the attack on US democracy, so please spare us the whole Blue Lives Matter, we love the police spiel. Five people died in the attack that Republicans are now claiming never happened.

Republicans are entrenching themselves firmly on the side of undemocratic domestic terror.

