House Republican Claims There Was No Capitol Attack And Terrorists Were Like Tourists

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) claimed that the attack on the Capitol wasn’t an attack and that the insurrectionists were like tourists.

Steven Dennis tweeted:

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia says there was no insurrection on January 6th, and likens the people entering the Capitol on TV footage to tourists. Says the only insurrection he's ever witnessed was the Russia investigation. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 12, 2021

People died, windows were smashed, they were chanting to hang Mike Pence, 140 police officers were wounded, the House, Senate and VP were rushed into hiding, staff cowered for hours in offices. Clyde suggests it was just an unruly mob with some rioters committing "vandalism." — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 12, 2021

Hundreds of police officers get injured, and there are Republican members of Congress like Clyde and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) who downplay the attack on US democracy, so please spare us the whole Blue Lives Matter, we love the police spiel. Five people died in the attack that Republicans are now claiming never happened.

Republicans are entrenching themselves firmly on the side of undemocratic domestic terror.

