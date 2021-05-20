Pelosi Makes It Clear To McCarthy And McConnell That There’s Going To Be A 1/6 Investigation

Speaker Pelosi said that she strongly prefers a bipartisan independent 1/6 Commission, but she made it clear that an investigation will happen no matter what.

Video:

Pelosi makes It clear. There is going to be a big investigation into the 1/6 Capitol attack no matter what Republicans do. The Speaker gave a long answer and referenced the bi-partisan 9/11 select committee in the House that was formed before the 9/11 Commission passed. pic.twitter.com/3wHLT5x3JZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 20, 2021

Speaker Pelosi was asked if there is going to be a 1/6 investigation no matter what, and she answered, ” Let’s go back to 9/11. With 9/11, you saw it took 14.5 months to get this signed by the president. Did you know that?”

The reporter answered, “I didn’t know that.”

The Speaker continued:

Isn’t that surprising to you? You would have thought just like that, but there is major opposition to the 9/11 commission. I know that because I had the first bill and we lost on the floor. We were in the minority at the time. And then Tim Roemer had the amendment to the intelligence bill, with the help of the families, and that’s how we got the bill passed and then to the president’s desk, but it took time. This has been really on an accelerated pace, even though why don’t we have it? Well, it’s in the works, and it takes time to negotiate.

In the meantime though, in 2011 — I mean, excuse me. 2001 and 2002, leading up to that, we had a joint committee in the House and Senate, bipartisan committee which I was a co-chair, as the top Democrat of the intelligence committee, Bob Graham was the chairman of the intelligence committee in the Senate. So he and Shelby in the House. And we had, months of hearings and the rest, and the work produced by that committee was very helpful to the 9/11 commission and to the legislation establishing it said it should take advantage of all of those things, as we would hope that this commission would take advantage of some of the other oversight committees’ work. So let’s just hope that we can have the clarity of a bipartisan commission with high-level national leaders on it.

Speaker Pelosi is correct. It may take time to negotiate the details of a bipartisan commission, but there is a lot that the House can do to investigate before the commission is ever formed.

Mitch McConnell can’t block votes on different commission proposals. There is a strong possibility that Republicans will eventually split on the issue and an independent commission could pass.

The message here is that Republicans aren’t going to escape accountability and there will be a major investigation into 1/6 with or without their support.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook