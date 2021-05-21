Lauren Boebert Makes Bogus Claim That Trump Stopped Hamas From Attacking Israel

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) referred to former President Donald Trump as “the Peace President” in a tweet claiming that he was the reason “why things were so quiet” between Israel and Hamas between 2016 and 2020.

“When will people finally recognize that President Trump was the Peace President?” she wrote.

Hamas attacked Israel in a major way in 2012, 2014 and 2021. I wonder why things were so quiet from 2016 – 2020. When will people finally recognize that President Trump was the Peace President? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 21, 2021

In fact, Hamas and Israel clashed in Gaza in 2018 after a botched Israeli covert operation carried out in the southern Gaza Strip killed seven Hamas militants and one Israeli soldier. Both sides fired projectiles in retaliation; fighting persisted for two days and nights before a ceasefire was declared. Some violence persisted for a couple of weeks after the ceasefire.

At the time, Jason Greenblatt, then-President Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, blamed Hamas for the violence.

“Gaza terrorists are once again attacking Israel with rockets and mortars. … Israel must once again use military force to protect its citizens. We stand with Israel in its defense against these attacks. … This violence is preventing true assistance to the people of Gaza,” he said.

A Gaza-Israel conflict escalation also took place in May 2019 after two Israeli soldiers were injured by sniper fire from the Gaza Strip during weekly protests at the Gaza-Israel border. The Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike in response; two Palestinians died as a result. Gaza responded by launching hundreds of rockets at Israel. Egyptian mediators were able to facilitate a ceasefire after three days.

The current violence between Israel and Hamas has ended after 11 days that resulted in the deaths of at least 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Egyptian mediators were once again able to facilitate a ceasefire.