MAGA Supporters Furious After Donald Trump’s Favorite Pollster Posts Best Biden Approval Ratings Yet

It is very common for political polls to have partisan leanings. So common, in fact, that poll tracking site 538.com handicaps each major pollster by their partisan lead.

For example, Rasmussen Reports has been assigned a 1.5% mean reverted bias to the right. The pollster was very favorable to Donald Trump. It was one of the few services to ever show him above 50% at any time in his presidency.

Joe Biden, unlike Trump, has spent essentially all his time in office over the 50% mark. And on Monday, the president hit his all time highest ranking in the right-leaning survey.

The site noted, “The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.”

Rasmussen also tweeted, "Reader Update: President Biden may be on track for his highest 3-day average daily presidential job approval % of his new presidency. Developing."



The numbers drew immediate condemnation from Republican Twitter. A number of the pollster’s Twitter followers called the information fake and threatened to stop following the feed.

Democratic Ted Lieu was in a celebratory mood upon seeing the numbers. The California lawmaker tweeted, “From the conservative leaning Rasmussen poll, these are great numbers for President Biden. Turns out that the American people like a POTUS who is focused on beating the pandemic, creating jobs, and not inciting an insurrection.”

