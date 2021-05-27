Cindy McCain: Sometimes Meghan’s Fights on The View Make Me “Cringe a Little Bit”

Meghan McCain acts as the Conservative talking head on The View and it’s not an easy job. She frequently finds herself clashing with all of the show’s panelists and sometimes with the audience.

McCain’s mother Cindy is, of course, a legendary figure in Conservative circles. She recently sat for an interview with Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen. While Cindy talked about how proud she was of her daughter, she also cringes a bit when she goes after her co-hosts.

Cohen asked, “Did you know that Meghan was such a tough cookie and a fighter? Because she gets into it with the other women, and what is your reaction when you’re watching.”

McCain answered, “I think she’s doing a great job. She stands up for what she believes in and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.”

The host followed by asking about a recent spat Meghan had with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “Yeah, from a mom – you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” Cindy admitted. “But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

Watch a clip of the comments below, courtesy of Sirius XM: