6 Republican Senators Defy McConnell And Vote For 1/6 Commission

Six Republican Senators voted with Democrats to proceed forward with debate on the 1/6 Commission in defiance of Mitch McConnell.

CNN reported the names of the six Senators who voted to move forward on the commission, “The vote was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance. The six GOP senators who backed the bill were: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.”

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader Schumer said that Trump’s Big Lie is now the defining principle of the Republican Party:

Schumer, "Trump's Big Lie is now the defining principle of what was once the party of Lincoln." pic.twitter.com/eMc8chebDw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 28, 2021

Two Democrats were absent and did not vote, but the vote does show that even with Mitch McConnell personally pressuring Senate Republicans to vote against the Commission, there is still division within the Republican Party.

McConnell thinks that appeasing Trump will make him Majority Leader again, but all the Minority Leader has done is show the nation that the majority of Republicans don’t care about the country or democracy. They are traitors to the nation who supported hiding the truth about a domestic terror attack to help themselves in 2022.

